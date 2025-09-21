Customs, S’South Devt Commission Forge Alliance For Regional Growth

The Comptroller-General of Customs (CGC), Adewale Adeniyi, has pledged the full support of the Nigeria Customs Service to the newly inaugurated South-South Development Commission, describing it as a potential driver of economic transformation in the region.

Adeniyi gave the assurance when the Commission’s Managing Director, Usoro Akpabio, led a delegation on a courtesy visit to the Customs Headquarters in Maitama, Abuja, according to a statement issued by the Service’s spokesperson, Dr. Abdullahi Maiwada.

Congratulating Akpabio on her appointment, Adeniyi highlighted the far-reaching reforms introduced by the 2023 Customs Act, stressing that their implementation required wide consultations. He assured that Customs would keep dialogue with the Commission open to ensure inclusivity and shared growth.

He proposed the creation of a joint working team to serve as a platform for collaboration in key areas such as trade facilitation, border management, and economic integration.

The CGC also recalled the Service’s recently launched Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) programme, which focuses on education, healthcare, and infrastructure for host communities. He said the initiative underscores Customs’ broader commitment to inclusive growth and stakeholder partnerships nationwide.

On her part, Akpabio commended Customs’ reforms and modernisation efforts, describing them as exemplary. She explained that the Commission, barely three weeks after its inauguration, had been tasked with a wide mandate covering the blue economy, agriculture, human capital development, infrastructure, and utilities across the South-South region.

She emphasised the Commission’s interest in building a long-term strategic alliance with Customs, given the Service’s significant role in seaports, oil and gas operations, free trade zones, and border activities.

Akpabio assured that the partnership would promote transparency, drive regional growth, and contribute to national development.