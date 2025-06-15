Customs Spokesperson Advocates Data-Driven PR

Share

The Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) reinforced its leadership in strategic public communication as it joined public relations professionals across the continent to commemorate the 50th anniversary of the African Public Relations Association (APRA) during its 36th Annual Conference, held from June 9 to 13, 2025, at the PrideInn Paradise Beach Resort, Mombasa, Kenya.

With the theme “Transforming Africa through Safe and Responsible Digital Communication,” the conference convened more than 500 delegates, including communication scholars, corporate executives, policymakers, and international stakeholders, to reflect on the evolution of PR practice in Africa and shape a progressive communication roadmap for the future.

Representing the Nigeria Customs Service, the National Public Relations Officer, Assistant Comptroller Abdullahi Maiwada, delivered a compelling presentation titled “Leveraging Data Analytics for Effective Public Relations Practice in the Nigeria Customs Service.”

Maiwada underscored the vital role of data in shaping narratives, fostering transparency, and measuring impact in institutional communication.

“Public relations has moved beyond assumptions into an era driven by data. At the Nigeria Customs Service, we harness analytics to assess stakeholder perceptions, track engagement, and guide communication decisions with precision,” he said.

He credited the reforms to the visionary leadership of Comptroller-General Bashir Adewale Adeniyi, MFR, under whom the NCS has adopted global best practices in digital engagement and proactive public relations.

Maiwada also highlighted the Service’s use of sentiment analysis, real-time feedback loops, and media intelligence tools as part of its evolving PR strategy.

“The future of public sector communication lies in our ability to listen, adapt, and engage with purpose. We must lead with clarity—anchored in verifiable data—to sustain public trust,” he added.

The Mombasa summit also served as a platform to unveil Nigeria as the official host of APRA 2026. Speaking on behalf of the Federal Government, the Minister of Information and National Orientation, Mohammed Idris, represented by the Director-General of the National Orientation Agency (NOA), Mallam Lanre Onilu, reaffirmed Nigeria’s readiness to host a world-class event.

“Nigeria is deeply honoured by the confidence reposed in us to host APRA 2026. It is a unique opportunity to celebrate communication excellence and reaffirm our commitment to using PR as a tool for Africa’s growth,” Onilu stated.

The conference featured distinguished speakers including APRA President Arik Karani, Immediate Past President Yomi Badejo-Okusanya, Global Alliance President Prof. Justin Green, WCFA President Maxim Behar, and NIPR President Dr. Ike Neliaku.

In her goodwill message, Esther Cobbah, President-elect of the International Public Relations Association (IPRA), called on African communicators to promote unity, credibility, and equitable development through responsible messaging.

Dr. Neliaku, who chaired a panel session, presented a paper titled “Navigating Good Governance and Development in Africa Through Responsible Digital Communication.” He emphasized that trust and reputation are Africa’s most valuable assets in the digital age, urging governments to prioritize investment in strategic communication infrastructure.

The NCS’s participation in APRA @50 reflects its growing commitment to public engagement, institutional transparency, and reform. It also aligns with the CGC’s broader vision of transforming the Service into a digitally advanced, people-oriented agency.

As preparations begin for APRA 2026 in Nigeria, the Nigeria Customs Service remains positioned to play a leading role in shaping the continent’s communication agenda—anchored in innovation, integrity, and data-backed storytelling.

