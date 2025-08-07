Customs, SON Resolve Transmission Delay On B’Odogwu Platform

The Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) and the Standards Organisation of Nigeria (SON) have resolved the transmission delays that recently hindered the processing of Product Certificates for Form M and SONCAP on the B’Odogwu platform.

The delays, which affected licensed customs agents and importers, were attributed to technical integration challenges during SON’s onboarding on the platform on July 23, 2025.

In a statement, the National Public Relations Officer of NCS, Abdullahi Maiwada, explained that system-related issues had temporarily disrupted the accurate capture of Form M, Pre-Arrival Assessment Reports (PAAR), and Single Goods Declarations (SGD) by traders.

He listed the specific challenges encountered, including limited space for trader names, incorrect data formatting, missing 10-digit product codes, unclear error prompts, and difficulties linking Tax Identification Numbers (TINs) to trader profiles.

“While the Nigeria Customs Service promptly resolved the issues within its system, further coordination was required to complete the resolution on SON’s end,” Maiwada stated.

He confirmed that as of Wednesday, August 6, 2025, both agencies had fully resolved the transmission issues. Product Certificates and SONCAP documents are now being transmitted seamlessly, with the backlog of affected transactions being cleared.

To support stakeholders, Maiwada added that NCS has implemented the B’Odogwu platform nationwide across Zones A, B, C, and D. Trained officers are available to provide hands-on technical assistance to traders and licensed agents.

He emphasized NCS’s commitment to transparency, collaboration, and stakeholder engagement, noting that regular training sessions are ongoing across various commands to build user capacity and address operational challenges on the platform.