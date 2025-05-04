Share

The Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) has announced its plan to establish a new dedicated Customs Area Command at the Snake Island Integrated Free Zone (SIIFZ).

Sunday Telegraph reports that the development followed a recent inspection visit by the Comptroller General of Customs (CGC), Adewale Adeniyi.

It was gathered that during the high-level visit, Adeniyi expressed satisfaction with the scale of investments at the Free Zone, emphasising the strategic importance of strengthening regulatory oversight in the area.

“We are in the final stages of documentation to establish a dedicated Command at the Free Zone, which will enhance operations and strengthen our regulatory presence.

“By the time I return here, I expect to be received by a Customs Area Controller,” Adeniyi disclosed.

The Comptroller General also underscored the need for collaboration between the Nigeria Customs Service and private sector stakeholders in advancing national economic objectives.

“We are looking forward to a symbiotic relationship that will benefit the Nigeria Customs Service, the Federal Government of Nigeria, and Nigerdock as a corporate entity,” he said.

In response, the Managing Director of SIIFZ, Mr. Semiu Akorede, expressed appreciation for the Customs Service’s continued support.

He described the visit as a significant milestone in the zone’s development trajectory, noting the positive contributions of NCS officers working in and around the zone.

“The presence of the Comptroller General is going to add tremendous value to our operations. We have enjoyed strong cooperation from Customs officers, and this visit further cements our partnership.”

The establishment of the new Command is expected to improve efficiency, facilitate trade, and reinforce Customs oversight at the strategically located Free Zone.

