Customs Service Promotes 1,419 Junior Officers 

The management of the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) has approved the promotion of 1,419 junior officers across various ranks.

This marks a significant step toward enhancing workforce motivation and operational efficiency.

The promotion was ratified during the 10th Management Meeting, chaired by the Comptroller General of Customs (CGC), Bashir Adewale Adeniyi MFR, on November 29, 2024.

The comprehensive promotion list includes General Duty and Support Staff officers who excelled during the 2024 promotion exercise.

Specifically, 346 General Duty and 384 Support Staff officers were elevated from Assistant Inspector of Customs (AIC) to Inspector of Customs (IC).

Additionally, 4 General Duty and 13 Support Staff officers advanced from Customs Assistant I (CAI) to Assistant Inspector of Customs (AIC).

Furthermore, 372 General Duty and 59 Support Staff officers progressed from Customs Assistant II (CAII) to Customs Assistant I (CAI), while 188 General Duty and 54 Support Staff officers moved up from Customs Assistant III (CAIII) to Customs Assistant II (CAII).

The Comptroller General praised the newly promoted officers and emphasized the strategic importance of these advancements under his leadership.

He stated that prioritizing career growth fosters excellence, enabling employees to achieve their full potential while driving the organization’s mission of revenue generation, trade facilitation, and anti-smuggling operations.

In his congratulatory remarks, CGC Adeniyi urged them to redouble their efforts in fulfilling the Service’s mandates.

He assured that the promotion list for senior officers is in progress and pending approval by the Nigeria Customs Service Board.

