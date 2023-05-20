New Telegraph

May 20, 2023
Customs Service Board Confirms Appointment Of 5 DCGs, 15 ACGs, Outlines Future Plans

The Nigeria Customs Service Board (NCSB) has approved the appointment of five Deputy Comptroller General (DCGs) and 15 Assistant Comptroller General (ACGs) just as the board also approved the implementation of a Competency-Based Accelerated Career Progression Plan (CBACPP).

The appointments of the senior officials were ratified at the 57th regular meeting chaired by the Minister of Finance Budget and National Planning, Mrs. Zainab Shamsuna. A statement issued by Customs’ National Public Relations Officer, Abdulla- hi Maiwada confirmed the appointments. In the new rank of Deputy Comptroller Generals are: M AbbaKura, DCG Enforcement, Inspection and Investigation, AG Saidu as DCG Human Resources Development, JP Ajoku, DCG Excise, Free Trade Zone & Industrial Incentives; BA Adeniyi as DCG, Strategic Research and Policy and GA Itotoh as DCG in charge of Training and Doctrine Command.

