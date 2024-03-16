Customs Seizes Rifles, Pump Action Guns, Hard Drugs at Lagos Port

Nigeria Customs Service (NCS), Tin-Can Island Command has intercept- ed some cache of arms, ammunition and illicit drugs imported into the country. The service’s area Comptroller, Dera Nnadi listed the seizures as 11 automatic single barrel rifles, 6 pistol pump action guns, cartridges of various shapes, military camouflage and illicit drugs such as Colorado, heroin, cocaine, among others. Nnadi said that the seizures were made in collaboration with sister security agencies in the port.

He said at the handing over of the contraband to the State Security Service (SSS) and the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) in Lagos that if the weapons and the narcotics had found their way into the hands of kidnappers and terrorists, they would have used them to wreak more havoc on the nation.

The comptroller said that some suspects were arrested in connection with the seizures, noting that investigations were still ongoing to unravel people behind the heinous crimes. Also, Nnadi added that the command between January and March 15, 2024, collected N240 billion as revenue and attributed the high revenue success to the unfailing support of customs agents, importers officers and men of the command.