Customs Seizes PMS Worth N104.4m In Four Weeks

The Adamawa/Taraba Area Command of the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) has recorded significant seizures of Petroleum Motor Spirit (PMS) and other items, with a total Duty Paid Value (DPV) of ₦104,456,550 within just four weeks.

Speaking during a press briefing at the Command’s headquarters on Tuesday, the Area Comptroller, Garba Bashiru, attributed the successful operations to intelligence-driven strategies, coordinated border management, and the use of modern technology.

Among the notable interceptions were 101 pieces of raw donkey skin packed in seven sacks, which were allegedly being smuggled into a neighbouring country.

Comptroller Bashiru emphasized the importance of donkeys in agriculture, transportation, and as companions in some communities.

He warned that the unchecked slaughter and illegal exportation of the animals could lead to their extinction.

He said the seizures were made on various dates across several strategic locations, including the Mubi–Sahuda Road, Girei–Wuro Boki axis, Maiha Road, Bakin Kogi, Belel–Farang axis, Gurin–Fufore axis, Apawa–Jalingo axis, Gembu, and other areas within the command’s borderlines.

“To maintain this momentum, the Command has positioned its operatives across all frontiers, undeterred by threats and intimidation from economic saboteurs. These challenges will not hinder us from executing our duties,” he said.

Bashiru urged those involved in illegal trade to embrace legitimate business ventures, warning that the Command would relentlessly pursue and bring offenders to justice.

“The illegal exportation of PMS and other restricted items, as well as the illicit movement of goods into the country, undermine our national economy and security. The Nigeria Customs Service will not tolerate such acts,” he warned.

