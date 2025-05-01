Customs Seizes N921bn Expired Food, Other Contraband At Port

Share

Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) i m p o u n d e d unregistered pharmaceutical products, expired food items and controlled security equipment contraband items and other contraband valued at N921 billion.

The Comptroller-General of the service, Adewale Adeniyi, said the seizures were made between January and April 2025 and involved 11 separate interdictions, comprising five 40-foot containers, two 20-foot containers and four seizures of loosely concealed contraband.

The comptroller general explained that seizures were not isolated efforts but part of a broader enforcement drive that has seen the service record 22 narcotics-related interceptions in the first quarter of 2025 alone, with a duty-paid value of N730 billion, a 34.6 per cent increase compared to the same period in 2024.

He credited the results to the service’s intelligence-led enforcement strategy and robust collaboration with regulatory agencies such as National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC), Nigeria Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA), and the Office of the National Security Adviser.

In line with the national strategic economic development plan and executive orders on port operations, Adeniyi said the Apapa Command had scaled up surveillance across seaports, airports and land borders in response to evolving tactics by transnational criminal networks attempting to breach the country’s import protocols.

