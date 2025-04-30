Customs Seizes N921b Worth Of Expired Food, Unregistered Drugs, Security Equipment

Share

The Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) has intercepted and confiscated contraband goods valued at N921 billion, including unregistered pharmaceutical products, expired food items, and restricted security equipment, in a sweeping enforcement operation conducted across the nation’s ports and entry points.

The Comptroller-General of Customs, Adewale Adeniyi, disclosed this during a press briefing, noting that the seizures were made between January and April 2025 in 11 separate interdictions.

The operation involved five 40-foot containers, two 20-foot containers, and four instances of loosely concealed smuggled goods.

Adeniyi revealed that the seizures are part of a broader intelligence-led enforcement strategy that has recorded 22 narcotics-related interceptions in Q1 2025 alone, with a duty-paid value of N730 billion — representing a 34.6% increase compared to the same period in 2024.

“These operations are not isolated actions but part of a sustained crackdown on illicit imports in collaboration with regulatory bodies,” he stated, referencing the National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC), National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA), and the Office of the National Security Adviser (ONSA).

In line with Executive Orders on port efficiency and national security directives, the Apapa Command has reportedly intensified surveillance at seaports, airports, and land borders to counter evolving tactics by transnational smuggling syndicates.

Among the intercepted items were; 89 cartons of unregistered pharmaceutical products, 1,243 cartons of hydra-sildenafil citrate tablet, A 40-foot container with 1,400 packages of unregistered drugs, A fifth container falsely declared as cosmetic powder, containing 805 packages of pharmaceuticals, Two 20-foot containers of expired margarine, 60 units of military-grade drones (estimated at N15.9 million), 53 helicopter drones with a duty-paid value of N2.1 million, 10 FM transceiver walkie-talkies seized at ENL Terminal, 500 packages of uncertified active medicines

Adeniyi raised concern over a surge in unregulated sexual enhancement drugs, saying five of the intercepted containers were filled with variants of sildenafil citrate and related substances.

“This is a serious public health concern,” he warned. “Indiscriminate use of such drugs without medical supervision could lead to dangerous health outcomes, including cardiovascular complications.”

He further outlined five key smuggling trends uncovered in the course of the seizures; Proliferation of sexual enhancement drugs, largely unregulated and without proper medical oversight. Misdeclaration of goods, with importers disguising pharmaceutical products as general merchandise or cosmetics. Diversified contraband cargo, mixing expired food, pharmaceuticals, and restricted technology in single shipments, indicating well-organised criminal networks. Use of false documentation, especially the absence of NAFDAC certification and ONSA-issued end-user certificates for security equipment. Exploitation of port logistics loopholes, enabling concealment and attempted clearance of hazardous goods.

Adeniyi reiterated the service’s commitment to protecting public health and national security, while pledging continued collaboration with relevant agencies to dismantle smuggling networks and enforce Nigeria’s import regulations.

