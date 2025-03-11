Customs Seizes N8bn Drugs Falsely Declared As Cars 

Share

Nigeria Customs Service (NCS), Tincan Island Port Command on Monday handed over some illicit drugs falsely declared as used vehicles and spare parts worth over N8 billion to the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) in the Port.

The Area Controller of the command, Comptroller Frank Onyeka, who handed over the items to the Commander NDLEA, Tincan Island Strategic Command, Mitchell Ofoyeju noted that the drugs were intercepted due to high level of intelligence gathered by officers of the command in collaboration with the men of the NDLEA.

In a statement by the Spokesman of the command, Oscar Ivara, the comptroller disclosed that the 2X20 feet containers, which were intercepted in different batches, were falsely declared to contain used cars and used auto spare parts originating from Canada.

He noted: “The 1X20 feet container, which was intercepted on the 27 of February , 2025 was found to contain 128 packets of Cannabis Indica, Which weighed a total of 63.75 kilograms with an an estimated street value of four hundred and fourteen million, three hundred and seventy five thousand naira only (N414,375,000.00).

“The second container with no. MSMU 838666/3 was intercepted on the 12 of December, 2024 and was found to contain 97 packets of Crystals Methamphetamine, weighing a total of 78.3 kilograms with an estimated street value of Two Billion Naira only (2,000,000,000.00) and 1,735 packets of Cannabis Indica with a total weight of 867.5 kilogrammes and an estimated street value of five billion, six hundred and thirty eight million, seven hundred and fifty thousand Naira (5,638,750,000.00), which brought the total street value of the seized drugs to eight billion, fifty three million, one hundred and twenty five thousand naira only (N8,053,125,000.00).”

According to Onyeka, the seizures underscore the command’s dedication to safeguarding the country from the menace of illicit drugs.

He pointed out that the command would continue to enhance its operational strategies, including intelligence gathering and inter-agency collaboration, to effectively combat smuggling and other illicit activities.

He used the medium to urge all stakeholders to support the efforts of the Command in maintaining the integrity of Nigeria’s borders and ports.

Share

Please follow and like us:

Share this: Facebook

X

More

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Threads

Email

