Customs Seizes N8.05b Contraband At Tincan Port

The Nigeria Customs Service (NCS), Tincan Island Port Command, has intercepted contraband items, including illicit drugs, arms, and ammunition, valued at N8.05 billion in the first half of 2025.

In a statement issued on Thursday, the Command’s Public Relations Officer, Oscar Ivara, said the service made significant progress in its efforts to safeguard the country and its citizens from unwholesome imports. He confirmed that the intercepted illicit drugs were handed over to the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) for further investigation and prosecution.

Customs Area Controller, Comptroller Frank Onyeka, disclosed that the feat was achieved through the timely interception of two 20-foot containers, which were found to contain 128 packets of Cannabis Indica, 97 packets of crystal methamphetamine, and 1,735 packets of Cannabis Indica, with a combined weight exceeding 1,000 kilogrammes.

He also revealed that during a physical and non-intrusive inspection of a 40-foot container conveying four used vehicles, officers uncovered concealed arms, ammunition, and other military equipment. Items recovered included two pistols, live and blank rounds of ammunition, five empty magazines, two handcuffs, and a small metal torchlight. The container, along with the consignee and declarant, was handed over to the Department of State Services (DSS), Tincan Island Port Command, for further investigation.

On the revenue front, the command collected a total of N747 billion between January and June 2025, marking an increase of N171.72 billion over the N575.35 billion generated in the same period of 2024. This represents a 29.85 percent increase and accounts for 98.03 percent of the command’s target for the period.

According to Onyeka, in January 2025, the command generated N116.41 billion, up from N88.43 billion in the same month of 2024. In February, it recorded N103.25 billion, an increase from N100.25 billion the previous year. The months of March, April, and May 2025 saw revenues of N128.27 billion, N145.02 billion, and N128.45 billion respectively, all surpassing the command’s expected monthly revenue target and showing significant growth compared to the same period last year. In June 2025, the command collected N125.68 billion, up from N83.19 billion in June 2024.

Comptroller Onyeka credited the growth in revenue and seizures to improved enforcement strategies, efficient inspection systems, and the dedication of officers and men of the command. He reaffirmed the service’s commitment to fighting smuggling and enhancing national revenue generation.