Customs Seizes N6.38bn Expired Chloroquine Injections, Other Contraband At Port

Expired chloroquine injections, diclofenac tablets and other contraband laden in 13 containers worth N6.38 billion have been seized at Lagos Port by the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS), Apapa Command.

The seizures were disclosed on Tuesday by the Comptroller-General of Customs, Adewale Adeniyi, who said that following detailed scanning analysis and physical examination, officers uncovered the contraband.

According to him, the importation of expired drugs and controlled substances poses a direct threat to public health, while the concealment of codeine-based products represents a calculated attempt to fuel substance abuse and undermine the healthcare system.

He also explained that a 40-foot container conveying large quantities of expired pharmaceutical products, including Mixagrip Cold Caplets and Ladinax tablets, was intercepted.

Adeniyi noted that two 40-foot containers conveying large consignments of Hyegra 200 and Sildenafil Citrate, unregistered pharmaceuticals, were also intercepted.

He said: “A 20-foot container conveying 800 cartons of Codeine (TPL CSC) deliberately concealed inside toilet flushing cisterns and sanitary ware; a 40-foot container conveying cartons of Artesunate 60 injections; and a 20-foot container conveying restricted security equipment without End-User Certificates, including bulletproof vests, helmets, walkie-talkies and tactical torches.”

According to him, additional seizures include a 20-foot container conveying expired muffin cookie biscuits and another 20-foot container containing 36,000 cans of expired Primo energy drinks, noting that a 20-foot container loaded with expired St. Kelvin tomato paste was also intercepted.

Adeniyi stressed that another 20-foot container with expired De Truth tomato paste and a 40-foot container containing 1,700 cartons of Codeine cough syrup concealed with luxury food flasks were seized.

He explained: “Another 40-foot container was found to contain 1,575 cartons of CSMIX with codeine concealed with 156 cartons of electric kettles, alongside additional pharmaceutical seizures including 13 cartons of Bristol brand Co-codamol 500mg and two cartons of Zevita brand Co-codamol 500mg.

“Officers also intercepted 13 jumbo bags of Cannabis Sativa (Colorado) weighing 347.57kg concealed inside a Toyota Sienna vehicle with Chassis No. 5TDDK3DC7DS057669.

“Collectively, these seizures amount to ₦6,381,237,988 worth of prohibited, expired and falsely declared goods.”

The Comptroller-General said Apapa Port was no longer a playground for smugglers or criminal syndicates hiding behind legitimate trade documentation.

In accordance with the Nigeria Customs Service Act, 2023, Adeniyi stressed that the consignments were liable to outright forfeiture, while penalties would be imposed, evaded revenues recovered and all persons connected to the shipments would face prosecution.

He explained that Apapa Port remains Nigeria’s busiest maritime gateway and one of the most strategic trade corridors in West Africa, adding that the service had been working closely with government agencies and industry stakeholders to address the persistent challenge of port congestion and improve efficiency across Nigeria’s maritime gateways.

Adeniyi added: “Measures such as the recent launch of the Green Channel at Lekki Deep Seaport are part of our broader strategy to accelerate cargo clearance for compliant traders and strengthen enforcement against high-risk consignments. Today’s engagement should therefore be seen as part of that continuing effort to modernise our cargo control processes.

“As the volume of trade passing through Nigerian ports continues to grow, the responsibility placed on the Nigeria Customs Service becomes even greater. Thousands of containers pass through this port every day carrying goods that support businesses, sustain industries and drive our national economy. While our mandate requires us to facilitate legitimate trade, we must also ensure that our ports are not exploited by criminals.”

He said current operational data from Apapa Port shows that 3,236 consignments were processed through the Orange Channel (non-intrusive inspection – scanning), 5,490 through the Yellow Channel (documentary checks), while a significantly higher 21,373 consignments were subjected to full physical examination under the Red Channel.

Additionally, 1,118 consignments passed through the Blue Channel and 149 through the Green Channel, reflecting varying levels of facilitation based on compliance and risk profiling.