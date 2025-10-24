Customs Seizes N5.3bn Drugs Smuggled From Canada At Tincan Port

The Nigeria Customs Service (NCS), Tin Can Island Port Command, has intercepted two containers laden with motor vehicles used to conceal significant quantities of illicit drugs worth N5.3 billion.

The Customs Area Controller of the command, Comptroller Frank Onyeka, highlighted the seizures as a testament to the command’s resolve to safeguard Nigeria’s borders and ensure compliance with international trade regulations.

According to him, the first container, originating from Montreal, Canada, was intercepted on 4 September 2025 through meticulous intelligence and coordinated enforcement efforts, saying that it was subjected to 100 per cent physical examination, jointly conducted with other relevant agencies.

He noted that the container was found to contain four vehicles with concealed quantities of 156 packets of Colorado Indica (a strain of cannabis) weighing 78 kilograms, and 1.2 kilograms of Hashish Oil.

Also, he added that the second container was intercepted on 24 October 2025, following actionable intelligence provided by the Customs Area Controller. Onyeka said: “The container, also carrying four vehicles, was found to conceal 2,081 packages of Cannabis Indica weighing 1,093 kilograms and eight packages of Crystal Methamphetamine (“Meth”) weighing 8 kilograms.

“In line with established inter-agency collaboration protocols, the seized narcotic substances have been formally handed over to the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) for further investigation, prosecution, and other necessary legal actions.”

The area controller commended the NDLEA and other partner security agencies—including the Nigeria Police Force, the Nigerian Navy, and other stakeholders for their continued collaboration in combating drug trafficking and other transnational crimes.

He issued a stern warning to individuals and groups involved in illicit drug smuggling, noting that such acts undermine the nation’s economy and pose grave risks to national security and public health.

Receiving the seized items, the Commander of Narcotics, National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA), Tincan Strategic Command, Commander Daniel Onyishi, commended NCS for its vigilance and commitment in intercepting the illicit drugs, noting that the handover reflects the strong spirit of collaboration between both agencies in safeguarding the nation against the menace of drug trafficking.

Onyishi emphasised that the NDLEA remains resolute in carrying out its mandate to ensure that all seized substances are thoroughly investigated and disposed of in accordance with established legal procedures.