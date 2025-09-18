Customs Seizes N5.1bn Drugs From India, Canada At Lagos Airport

The Nigeria Customs Service (NCS), Murtala Muhammed Airport Command, has intercepted illicit drugs worth ₦5.1 billion imported from India and Canada.

Customs Area Controller, Comptroller Michael Awe, disclosed this on Thursday while showcasing the seized drugs at the command’s headquarters in Lagos.

He explained that no suspect had yet been arrested, adding that the items would be handed over to the National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC) and the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) for further investigation.

According to Awe, the seized items include 121 packs of Canadian cannabis with a duty paid value (DPV) of ₦1.4 billion; 294,000 tablets of 225mg Tramadol HCL worth ₦1.2 billion; Pregabalin 300mg worth ₦1.2 billion; Norflex 50mg worth ₦800 million; and Sardalud 2mg worth ₦495 million.

Giving details of the operations, Awe said:

“On 30th July 2025, a consignment with AWB number 235-63882254/2 packages, previously placed under surveillance, was evacuated from the NAHCO Import Shed to the government warehouse. Upon joint examination, it was confirmed that the two packages, concealed in a duvet, contained 121 packs of Canadian Cannabis Sativa with a DPV of ₦1.4 billion.

“Similarly, on 24th September 2025, a consignment with AWB-071-58012706/6 packages was evacuated from the SAHCO Import Shed. Examination revealed 294,000 tablets of 225mg Tramadol HCL with a DPV of ₦1.2 billion.”

He added that on 17th September 2025, two consignments with AWB numbers 071-58231670 and 071-58234433 were intercepted and evacuated from the NAHCO Import Shed to the government warehouse. Examination uncovered Pregabalin (300mg), Sardalud (2mg), and Norflex (50mg) tablets—controlled medications imported without the required certification.

Awe described the seizures as particularly disturbing, noting that the illicit drugs were deceptively branded as 50mg Diclofenac Sodium. He warned that such practices pose grave risks to public health, urging Nigerians to remain vigilant and only purchase medicines from verified and reputable sources.

Reacting, Assistant Director of NAFDAC, Pharm. Nwude Kelechi, described the seizure as “mind-blowing” and assured that the agency would partner with Customs to ensure thorough investigation.

“There will be no hiding place for anyone involved in the importation of illicit drugs into the country through the Lagos Airport,” Nwude pledged.