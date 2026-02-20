Customs Seizes N40.7m Smuggled PMS In 1,630 Jerrycans

The Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) has seized 1,630 jerrycans of 25 litres of smuggled Premium Motor Spirit (PMS), otherwise known as petrol or fuel worth N40.7 million at various locations between Lagos and Ogun states.

The contraband was intercepted at various flash points around Badagry, Seme, Ilaro, Imeko, Owode Apa, Ajilete and other areas in Ogun State.

The Comptroller General of Customs, Adewale Adeniyi handed over the PMS to the Nigerian Midstream and Downstream Petroleum Regulatory Authority (NMDPRA) for investigations at the Customs Training School in Ikeja, Lagos on Friday, February 20.

Represented by the National Coordinator of the Operation Whirlwind, Abubakar Aliyu, Adeniyi noted that the contraband was intercepted within the last nine weeks.

He said: “In the space of nine weeks, our operatives relentlessly intensified surveillance and enforcement operations across critical border communities.

“As a result, a total of 1,630 jerrycans of 25 litres each were intercepted across notorious smuggling routes including Adodo, Seme, Owode Apa, Ajilete, Idjaun, Ilaro, Badagry, Idiroko and Imeko axis. The total duty paid value of the PMS is N40.7m.”

Adeniyi added that the three tankers intercepted as means of conveyance were carrying, 60, 000, 45, 000 and 49, 000 liters respectively amounting to 154,000 litres of PMS, saying that the interception was not accidental but it was the outcome of intelligence-driven operations and the vigilant and uncompromising resolve of Operation

Whirlwind in safeguarding Nigeria’s economy and energy security.

He explained that the transportation and movement of petroleum products are governed by a clearly defined regulatory framework and standard operating procedures established to prevent diversion, smuggling, hoarding and economic sabotage.

According to him, “These items in question were found to have contravened the established Standard Operating Procedures of Operation Whirlwind.”

Adeniyi emphasised that such violations undermine government policy, distort market stability and deprive the nation of critical revenue.

He maintained that the border corridors of Owode, Seme and Badagry remain sensitive economic arteries.

He said: “These routes have historically been exploited for illegal cross-border petroleum movement. However, let it be clearly stated: under our watch, there will be no safe haven for economic sabotage.”

Adeniyi stressed that in accordance with the service’s operational mandate and pursuant to the established inter-agency collaboration framework, NCS formally handing over to the petrol to NMDPRA, saying that the action underscores institutional synergy.

He emphasised that there was no safe haven or hiding place for smugglers and economic saboteurs as the operatives of the Service will continue to disrupt all their illegal activities, reducing it to the barest minimum.

Also, Adeniyi added that while the service enforces border control and anti-smuggling mandates, NMDPRA regulates distribution and ensures compliance with downstream state laws.

Earlier, the representative of NMDPRA, Mrs. Grace Dauda, said that the agency had the responsibility to ensure that petroleum products produced in this country are consumed here.

She said: “It is unfortunate that some businessmen try to smuggle the product out of the country.”