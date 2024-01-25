Customs Seizes N4.2bn Drugs, Guns, Ammunition At Tincan Port

The Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) has said it seized cocaine, colorado, arms and ammunition valued at N4.2 billion at Tin Can Island Port (TCIP) on Thursday.

The service explained that five pistols and 445 rounds of live ammunition and several empty pistol magazines were seized.

The Comptroller General of Customs, Adewale Adeniyi, handed over the drug substances to the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA),

the comptroller general listed the seized items as 65 packets of Colorado Indica weighing 32.5kg seized from 1X40 feet container No. UACU 534833/6 imported from Canada, 17 packets weighing 16.690kg confirmed to be Cocaine, 151 packets Colarado Indica weighing 107 kg, one piece Gen2 Airsoft pistol with serial No. 471908, empty magazine, 49 rounds of 7.62 mm live ammunition, 197 rounds of 9mm live ammunition, precursor chemicals for the manufacture of crystal methamphetamine, 8bags weighing 25kg tartaric acid and 100 kegs of unspecified substances seized from 1×40 feet container No. MSCU 458177/0 was imported from Durban South Africa.

Other seizures are 40 packets of cocaine weighing 39.7kg, 1026 packets weighing 688.2kg confirmed to be Colarado Indica, two pistols without serial numbers, and one pistol with Serial No. AZYSRA6YSO12101181, three empty magazines, 275 rounds of 5.5mm M16 Tavor live ammunition, six rounds of 9mm blank ammunition seized from in 1×40 feet container No. THRU 796807/1imported from Durban, South Africa and 226 packets weighing 128kg confirmed to be Cannabis Indica seized from 1x40ft Container No.MEDU 785276/3 imported from Durban South Africa.

Adeniyi said: “NCS is pleased to provide an update on the outcomes of its collaboration, particularly with the NDLEA, resulting in the successful interception and seizure of various illicit substances. The summary of the seized substances is 56.39 kilogrammes of Cocaine valued at N2,368,380,000, 955kg of Colorado Indica valued at N1,911,400,000, all with a street value of N4.279 billion.”

According to him, the individuals linked to the seizures had not been disclosed as investigations into the criminal network were ongoing.

He noted: “The NCS is committed to leaving no stone unturned in ensuring that the perpetrators involved in these illicit activities face the full consequences of the law.

Our relentless pursuit of justice underscores the determination to dismantle the networks enabling these criminal acts, reinforcing our dedication to upholding the rule of law and safeguarding the security and well-being of the Nigerian people.”

Adeniyi commended NDLEA for sharing intelligence and collaborating with Customs until the seizures were made; while he praised all Customs officers who contributed to the seizures.

While receiving the illicit drugs, the Chairman of NDLEA, Brig. Gen. Buba Marwa (rtd), commended NDLEA and Customs officials for the seizures.

Marwa explained: “This seizure is a testament that just like the airport, the nation’s seaports are also secured. We thank the leadership of Customs for availing NDLEA robust partnership not only at Tin Can Island Port but across all areas of our activities.”