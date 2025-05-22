Customs Seizes N3.2b Worth Of Unregistered Drugs 

Share

The Nigeria Customs Service (NCS), Apapa Command, has intercepted six containers loaded with unregistered pharmaceutical products valued at N3.2 billion.

The drugs were cleverly concealed in 202 packages of water closets at the Lagos Port.

This operation comes less than two weeks after the Comptroller-General of Customs, Adewale Adeniyi, showcased 12 similar containers of seized pharmaceuticals at the same port.

Speaking to journalists on Thursday, the Area Controller of the command, Comptroller Babatunde Olomu, disclosed that other items found in the seized containers included cosmetics, used clothing, and two stolen vehicles illegally imported from Canada.

Olomu revealed that the seizures, which he categorized into three, had a combined Duty Paid Value (DPV) of N3,247,427,969.

He said a 40-foot container was discovered with 1,698 cartons of RTPL CSC cough syrup with codeine concealed in packages of water closets, while another 40-foot container carried 1,690 cartons of codeine syrup hidden in toilet seats.

These two alone were valued at N2.71 billion. According to him, the operation was successful through international collaboration and local networking with the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA).

He added that another container falsely declared as truck tyres contained 1,584 packages of Globatin anti-mark cream and 30g Clobetasol cream. Yet another container carried Rabeprazole injections, Zahifranil tablets, Vancomycin Hydrochloride (1000mg), Cyproheptadine with Vitamin B complex, and other pharmaceutical items, all without NAFDAC registration numbers. These were falsely declared as kitchen wares and tables.

Olomu also disclosed that one container carried two stolen vehicles from Canada — a 2024 Lexus RX 450 and a 2023 Lexus RX 350 — falsely declared as food items. Additionally, 390 bales of used clothing were discovered in another container, in clear violation of Nigeria’s import prohibition laws.

He reiterated that while the Service remains committed to trade facilitation and revenue collection, it also has a fundamental responsibility to protect citizens from harmful imports. “We owe it to the Nigerian people to protect them from dangerous goods that could pose serious threats to public health and wellbeing,” he said.

