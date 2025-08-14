Customs Seizes N3.14bn Exotic Vehicles, Rice, Furniture In S’West

…Arrest 13 smugglers

An enforcement arm of the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS), Federal Operations Unit (FOU) has seized luxury vehicles, rice and other contraband worth N3.14 billion in the Southwest axis of the country within three weeks.

The Controller of the unit, Comptroller Mohammed Shuaibu, said that the anti-smuggling efforts led to a total of 76 interceptions of contraband goods, saying that 13 smugglers were arrested in the period.

The comptroller noted that the seizures occurred at strategic points across the South-Western states in Ilaro, Owode, Ajilete, and Imeko-Afon in Ogun State; Ondo/Ekiti axis; Shaki and Iseyin in Oyo State and the Lagos metropolis.

He listed the seizures as 4,068 bags of foreign parboiled rice (50kg each) equivalent to seven trailer loads, 22 used vehicles, including two Ashok Leyland drilling trucks; 485 jerrycans of 25 litres each of Premium Motor Spirit (PMS) totalling 12,125 litres and 120 bales of used clothing.

Others are 57 parcels of Cannabis Sativa, 47 cartons of foreign poultry products and 770 jerrycans of 25 litres each of foreign vegetable oil

Shuaibu noted: “In addition to these, we made notable seizures involving eight containers with misdeclared goods or attempts to evade duties.”

He explained that 4×40 feet containers were laden with sacks of used shoes and canvas; auto spare parts, used tyres and vehicles; furniture, spare parts, used tyres and vehicles.

Also, he said 4×20-foot containers contained furniture and Pali Bitters drinks

Shuaibu said: “In line with our commitment to inter-agency collaboration, the seized Cannabis Sativa will be handed over to the appropriate authorities for further investigation and prosecution.

These seizures underscore the operational capabilities and strategic effectiveness of our operatives.

“They also reinforce our unwavering resolve to dismantle smuggling networks and confront economic saboteurs whose actions threaten national security and undermine the fiscal policies of the federal government.

“A total of 13 suspects were arrested in connection with these seizures. While some have been granted administrative bail, others have been handed over to relevant security agencies for further investigation and possible prosecution.

“Beyond enforcement, FOU Zone A also plays a vital role in ensuring compliance with import and export regulations. We continue to scrutinise questionable declarations, correct undervaluations, and issue Demand Notices (DNs) where necessary.

“Between 18th July and 12th August 2025, the Unit recovered a total of ₦47,834,397.29.”

The comptroller stressed that while the NCS maintained vigilance against smuggling and fraud, the FOU remains a strong partner in trade facilitation, saying that the service would continue to support legitimate trade through intelligence-driven operations that strike a balance between security enforcement and economic growthensuring that lawful traders are not unduly hindered in the process.