Customs Seizes N29.4bn Cocaine At Lagos Roro Port

The Nigeria Customs Service (NCS), Port and Terminal Multiservices Limited (PTML) Command, has intercepted cocaine worth ₦29.4 billion at Tincan Island, Lagos.

The Controller of the Command, Comptroller Joe Anani, disclosed that the seizure followed a report from the PTML terminal operator, who flagged suspicious packages in one of 39 empty containers brought in from Freetown, Sierra Leone, for export.

The container was flagged during a routine disinfection exercise on October 7, 2025.

During inspection, 50 packages containing 20 parcels each were uncovered, totaling 1,000 kilograms (one tonne) of cocaine. Rapid tests confirmed the contents, with a duty-paid value of ₦29,403,738,000. Anani noted that no arrests had been made, as the container had no linked consignee.

He commended the PTML terminal operator for reporting the anomaly and lauded the collaboration among the Customs, National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA), Department of State Services (DSS), and Police Anti-Bomb Squad.

“This seizure underscores the high level of vigilance and cooperation among officers, terminal operators, and security agencies,” Anani said, reaffirming the Command’s commitment to protecting Nigeria’s ports and ensuring PTML remains a “no-go area” for prohibited imports and exports.

The operation strengthens synergy among port stakeholders in combating illicit trade and safeguarding Nigeria’s maritime borders.