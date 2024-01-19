Customs Seizes N22.8bn Contraband, Generates N1.172trn At Lagos Port

Nigeria Customs Service ( NCS) Apapa Customs Command, has seized some contraband valued at N22.8 billion.

Also, it generated N1.172 trillion into the coffer of the government in 2023.

The command’s Spokesman, Abubakar Usman said in a statement that the revenue was N149.8 billion above N1.022 trillion collected in 2022.

Also, the Area Controller of the command, Comptroller Babajide Jaiyeoba added that NCS made N11.3 billion daily collection on November 22, 2023, the highest daily collection recorded in the history of the NCS.

He stressed that the command recorded N145 billion in revenue in the month of October 2023, which represented the highest monthly revenue collection by any customs command.

In the area of anti-smuggling within the period, Jaiyeoba said that 54 seizures were due to infractions like contravention of Customs extant import-export prohibition lists, false declaration, unlawful concealment and others.

He noted: “The seized prohibited items included used clothing, foreign parboiled rice, vegetable oil, tomato paste, etc.”

The comptroller explained that since his assumption of office in the command, NCS has ensured that its various stakeholders like importers, exporters, licensed customs agents, freight forwarding operators and other port users were regularly educated on the need to be compliant at all times.