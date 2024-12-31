Customs Seizes N150bn Illicit Drugs, Others At Onne Port

Share

Nigeria Customs Service (NCS), Area II Command, Onne Port has intercepted 76 container seizures comprising arms, ammunition, illicit medicine, vegetable oil, foot wares, donkey skin, and used cloths among other uncustomed goods used as concealment with duty paid value of ₦150. 8 billion in one year.

Also, the command seized some contraband laden in 12 containers with a Duty Paid Value of ₦20.3 billion in December 2024.

The Area Controller of the command, Mohammed Babandede listed the seizures on Tuesday as 1.72 million bottles of 100ml Cough Syrup Codeine; 510,000 tablets of 50mg Really Extra Diclofenac; 7,10 million tablets of 225mg Royal apple Tramadol and Tramaking; 3,461 pieces of Sanitary ware

Fittings used for concealment; 840 pieces of Chilly cutter used for concealment and 153 cartons of TVS rubber.

He explained that the latest seizure underscores the passion and diligence of the officers and men of the Onne Command in ensuring that illicit drug and other harmful goods do not find their way into the country through our area of responsibility.

Babandede said: “It is imperative I acquaint you with all the successes we achieved throughout the year 2024 as today marks the last day of the year.

Since our last engagement on the 11th of November 2024, I am pleased to inform you that the Nigeria Customs Service, Area 2 Command, Onne has recorded another remarkable achievement in our ongoing battle against smuggling and illicit trade.

Our vigilant officers and men have successfully intercepted and seized an additional 12 containers (40 feet) of illicit medicine.

“This is a testament to our unwavering commitment to safeguarding public health, ensuring the security of our nation and compliance with Nigeria’s import regulations. This also justifies our commitment to trade facilitation, transparency, and effective and efficient service delivery.

We appreciate the continued support and collaboration of all stakeholders, including the media, in amplifying our message and efforts to combat smuggling. Together, we can build a safer and healthier nation.”

