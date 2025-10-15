Adamawa: Customs Seizes N112.5m Smuggled Petrol, Illicit Drugs

The Adamawa and Taraba States command of the Nigerian Customs Service (NCS) on Wednesday disclosed that its operatives seized petroleum products, donkey skins, and Tramadol drugs with foreign soaps worth over N112.5 million.

Speaking to newsmen at the command headquarters in Yola, the Comptroller Garba Bashir, said that the seizures were made at Nigeria’s border with Cameroon, and the seizures occurred within a period of six weeks.

He pointed out that the expired 91 cartons of tramadol capsules were intercepted by the enforcement unit of the Command on Saturday, 30th August, 2025, in Mubi. Adamawa State is following coordinated and intelligence-driven operations.

He said that seizing the expired and counterfeit substances is a gateway in combating organised crime, disrupting smuggling networks and preventing the circulation of dangerous substances.

On the 64 complete raw donkey skins, he disclosed that they were seized last month at the Damare river bank, Adamawa State, by the enforcement unit of the Command.

Bashir explained further that the Command’s Operatives also intercepted 54 Cartons of foreign soaps along the Damare River bank in October 2025.

He said that the seized petroleum products will be auctioned to the public, and the money will be paid into the federation account.

The expired drugs were handed over to the representative of NAFDAC Pharm. Gonzuk Bedima, for destruction.

“It will interest you to know that the Command had recorded twenty-nine (29) instances of seizures with aggregate Duty Paid Value (DPV) of One Hundred and Twelve Million, Five Hundred and Ninety Thousand, zero kobo (N112,590,000.00).

“The seized items include: 20,600Litres of PMS (Popularly known as Petrol) packed in 824 Jerry cans of 25Litres capacity each. 91 cartons of expired 50mg capsules of Tramadol. 54 cartons of foreign soaps. And 64 pcs of complete donkey skin are intended to be smuggled out of the country.

“God forbid, if these expired tramadol capsules were not withdrawn from circulation and are taken by innocent Nigerians, it could lead to high morbidity and mortality, human capital deterioration and unfair market competition.

“Additionally, the proliferation of these substances ignites drug abuse among youth, giving room for increased rates of violent crimes, aggression and social unrest.

“According to the World Health Organisation (WHO) estimated that over one million people globally die each year from consuming substandard or falsified medical products, with Africa bearing the most considerable impact.

“These expired substances were seized in accordance with section 55 of the Nigeria Customs Service Act, 2023, and they shall be handed over to the National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC).

“The 64 seized complete raw donkey skin is translated into the killing of 64 donkeys. If this illicit slaughter and exportation of animal skin is not curtailed, donkeys and their likes will go into extinction.”