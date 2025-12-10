Customs Seizes N10bn Contraband, Arrests 38 Smugglers

…new controller takes over

Nigeria Customs Service (NCS), Federal Operations Unit, Zone A has seized 38 trailers of foreign parboiled rice, 98 exotic tokunbo vehicles, 2,350 kg of Cannabis Sativa, and 1,820 jerrycans of Premium Motor Spirit (PMS).

The unit recorded a total of 476 interceptions, including 761 seizures and items valued at N10.1 billion, adding that 38 suspects were arrested in connection with these seizures.

This was disclosed on Wednesday at the handing of over of the unit’s leadership to Comptroller Aliyu Gambo by Assistant Comptroller General of Customs, Mohammed Shuaibu, the outgoing controller of the unit between April 23 2025 and December 10th 2025.

Other seizures are 15 assorted rifles, 4,841 rounds of ammunition, two industrial drones, 25kg of crystal metaphitamine, four cylinders of explosives each weighing 50kg, $20,000 and 110CFA amounting to N31million, which was handed over to the EFCC.

Additionally, he noted that eight containers of expired pharmaceutical products valued at N7.1 billion were intercepted.

Shuaibu noted: “Today marks another significant milestone in my journey as a customs officer, as I formally hand over the leadership of the Controller of FOU Zone A to my successor on this day, 10th December 2025.

“It has been an honour to serve in this capacity. I remain grateful to the Almighty God and to the Comptroller-General of Customs, Bashir Adewale Adeniyi and his management team for the confidence reposed in me.

Upon my resumption of office on the 23rd of April this year, I pledged to deploy my wealth of experience through intelligence-driven operations, and we have remained faithful to that commitment. I have witnessed tremendous dedication, resilience and teamwork from our officers.

“These collective efforts resulted in huge successes in our anti-smuggling operations. Together, we confronted high-profile challenges, and we tackled emerging issues; we successfully thwarted the activities of smugglers to a minimal level.

“Through its activities, the unit recovered a total sum of N419million from under-valuations, false declarations and subsequently issued Demand Notices where necessary.

Also, Gambo assured that the FOU Zone A under his watch would consolidate on the achievements of ACG Shuaibu for even greater successes.

He appreciated the Comptroller-General of Customs, Dr Bashir Adewale Adeniyi, for the confidence reposed in him to serve in the new capacity.

Gambo commended the outgone area controller for his commitment to service and for adding great value to the service mandate.

He added: “I am aware of the enormous responsibilities that come with this position, especially within the zone as strategic and dynamic as Lagos and its environs. However, I am confident that with the cooperation and professionalism of the gallant men and officers of this unit, we would continue to fulfil this mandate diligently.

“As we move forward together, our key focus areas would include, among others, enhanced enforcement operations. We shall intensify intelligence-driven operations to combat smuggling and all forms of illicit trade that threaten national security and economic growth.

“Secondly, high standards of integrity and discipline, as well as accountability, would be non-negotiable. Thirdly, we shall deepen collaboration with the stakeholders, sister agencies and community leaders to strengthen border security and facilitate lawful trade.

“On the aspect of capacity building and welfare, the motivation and welfare of officers would be prioritised to ensure improved efficiency and operational readiness.

“Our operations would be underpinned by reputation management, change management and compliance management”, Gambo assured.”

The high point of the event was the presentation of presents from the Customs Officers’ Wives Association (COWA) FOU A Chapter, as well as other gifts from officers and men of the command to ACG Shuaibu for being a good leader.