Customs Seizes N10.5bn Contraband At Lagos Airport In One-Year

Nigeria Customs Service (NSC), Murtala Muhammed Airport Command on Tuesday said it intercepted contrabands valued at N10.51 billion in 2024.

The seizures include 225 pieces of drones, 250 pieces of turtles, 1 package of pangolin skin, 21 packages of 225mg Tramadol Hydrochloride, 50 rounds of 9mm live ammunition and 54 packages of military hardware.

Its Area Controller of the Command, Comptroller Micheal Awe on Tuesday listed other contraband as 46 packages of dried sea cucumber, three packages of dried donkey male genitals, 55 pieces of Jojef Tomahawk semi-automatic rifle, 50 packages of dried Canadian Cannabis and 1 package of porcupine, thorns, and mineral stones.

Also, he said that the command achieved a significant milestone in revenue generation to the tune of N180.75 billion in 2024 as against N90.42 billion generated in 2023, representing a 99.89 per cent increase.

Awe added: “The revenue target for the year 2024 was N179.74 billion, while the command generated a total revenue of N180.7 billion, which shows an increase of N1.01 billion, representing a 0.56% increase for the entire year.

“This feat demonstrates our commitment to excellence and our constant dedication to enforcing government fiscal policies”

