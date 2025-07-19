Customs Seizes N1.78b Worth Of Rice, Other Contraband In S’West

The Nigeria Customs Service (NCS), Federal Operations Unit (FOU), Zone A, Lagos, has intercepted contraband goods valued at ₦1.78 billion across the southwest region within one month.

Comptroller General of Customs, Adewale Adeniyi, disclosed this on Friday, stating that 102 enforcement interventions were conducted during the period, leading to the seizure of a wide range of prohibited items and the arrest of nine suspected smugglers.

Among the seized items were 3,500 bags of foreign parboiled rice (50kg each), which is equivalent to six trailer loads. The unit also confiscated 304kg of Cannabis Sativa, 7,900 litres of Premium Motor Spirit (PMS) stored in 316 jerrycans of 25 litres each, 54 bags and 20 bales of used clothing, and 41 sacks and bags of used footwear.

In addition, the Customs unit intercepted 14 used vehicles, 148 pieces of used tyres, 42 used gas cylinders, 31 air conditioning units, and 95 cartons of frozen poultry products.

Adeniyi also revealed that several containers were impounded for carrying suspicious goods. These included a 40-foot container fully loaded with used tyres, a 20-foot container containing undeclared medicaments, and two 40-foot containers and one container-laden truck carrying used fridges, foreign supermarket items, and second-hand clothes. He said these containers were all wrongly declared in an attempt to evade customs duties.

According to him, intelligence-led operations enabled the unit to proactively intercept smuggled goods, dismantle illicit supply chains, and strengthen border enforcement. He noted that while some of the nine suspects arrested had been granted administrative bail, others had been or would be handed over to relevant security agencies for further investigation and possible prosecution.

He stated that the total Duty Paid Value (DPV) of all the seized items amounted to ₦1,784,432,000.

Reaffirming the unit’s commitment to professionalism, Adeniyi said the FOU remains dedicated to executing its mandate with integrity and in accordance with existing regulations. He stressed that all operations are conducted with restraint, respect for human rights, and a commitment to peaceful enforcement.

To deepen collaboration and boost national security, Adeniyi said he had embarked on familiarisation visits to traditional rulers and sister security agencies across the zone. He also highlighted efforts to improve compliance with import and export regulations, including the scrutiny of questionable declarations, correction of undervaluations, and the issuance of Demand Notices where necessary.

Between June 3 and July 18, 2025, the unit recovered ₦95,587,231.47 in underpaid duties, the CGC added.