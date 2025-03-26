Customs Seizes N1.72bn Worth Of Rice, Petrol, Other Contraband

Share

The Nigeria Customs Service (NCS), Federal Operations Unit (FOU), Zone A, Lagos, has intercepted contraband goods worth N1.72 billion, including bags of rice, Premium Motor Spirit (PMS), and other items, from smugglers in the last one-month.

The service also confirmed the arrest of six smugglers in connection with the seizures.

According to the Area Controller of the unit, Comptroller Kola Oladeji, the confiscated goods included 3,832 bags of 50kg foreign parboiled rice, equivalent to seven trucks, 27 used vehicles, 494 jerrycans of PMS (equivalent to 14,820 litres), 27 bales of used clothes, 95 bags of charcoal, and 3,643kg of Cannabis Sativa.

Speaking on Wednesday in Lagos, Oladeji noted that the total Duty Paid Value (DPV) of the seizures amounted to N1.72 billion.

He emphasized that the unit would continue enforcing the provisions of the Nigeria Customs Service Act 2023 to prevent revenue losses and combat smuggling.

“The operatives of FOU ‘A’ have intensified border surveillance within the South-Western states to tackle the activities of economic saboteurs,” Oladeji said.

He explained that the unit’s Key Performance Indicators (KPI), which include revenue generation, suppression of smuggling, and facilitation of legitimate trade, have recorded significant progress through ongoing operations codenamed ‘Swift Sting Operations’ and the efforts of various patrol teams.

“During the period under review, the unit achieved 82 interceptions, marking a milestone in our anti-smuggling efforts.

“These successes were not achieved on a platter of gold but through relentless dedication,” the comptroller said.

Additionally, Oladeji disclosed that the unit generated N72.4 million from debit notes imposed on importers who underpaid Customs duty at the seaports.

He credited the Comptroller General of Customs, Adewale Adeniyi, for introducing trade facilitation tools aimed at boosting revenue and supporting economic growth.

