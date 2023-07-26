Customs seizes N1.4bn rice, pistols, others earns N502.98bn

The Nigeria Customs Service (NCS), Apapa Command, has made 16 seizures worth a duty paid value of N1.4 billion between January and July 2023. The seizures comprised of prohibited drugs, used tyres, foreign rice, vegetable oil, and sundry items.

The command also made a seizure of two pistols inside one groupage cargo, saying that one suspect was arrested and the matter is undergoing investigation. Also, it noted that the service collected a total of N502.98 million in the period. The command explained in a statement by the Command’s Public Relations Officer, CSC A. Usman, that the Area Controller of the command, Comptroller Auwal Baba Mohammed, said that the revenue and seizures were made as fall out of increased compliance.

He urged officers of the command to redouble their efforts in revenue collection, trade facilitating and strict enforcement of anti smuggling activities. According to the controller, the command collected N9.2 billion in July 20, 2023, saying that the feat was the highest daily collection the Command ever achieved in its existence since the port was established. On trade facilitation, Mohammed said that the command achieved an increased level of compliance by importers, exporters, and their agents through deliberate system profiling and manifest tracking