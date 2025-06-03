Customs Seizes N1.28b Worth Of Bulletproof Vests, Rice, Others

Share

The Nigeria Customs Service (NCS), Federal Operations Unit (FOU), Zone A, has intercepted bulletproof vests, rice, Cannabis Sativa, used vehicles, and other goods valued at N1.28 billion in the Southwest region of the country.

Seven suspects have been arrested in connection with these seizures.

Comptroller Mohammed Shuaibu, Area Controller of the FOU, said the seizures took place across various locations including Imeko, Ilaro, Owode, Idiroko, Ilara, Ihumbo, Abeokuta, Badagry, Agbara, Gbaji, Shaki, and Iseyin in Oyo, Lagos, and Ogun states.

These items were confiscated from economic saboteurs intent on undermining the country through illegal activities.

He explained that NCS patrol teams have intensified surveillance along the borders across six Southwest states to combat the actions of unscrupulous individuals.

Within two weeks of operations, the unit recovered N48.34 million through demand notices issued for improper declarations.

Some of the seized goods include 2,051 bags of 50kg foreign parboiled rice, equivalent to three trailer loads, 11 used vehicles commonly known as tokumbo, 1,665 kilograms of Cannabis Sativa, 4,000 liters of Premium Motor Spirit (PMS), a white and black J5 commercial bus loaded with expired goods, and a Volvo truck containing 180 sacks of new towels.

On May 23 and 24, 2025, patrol teams in Lagos acted on intelligence and seized two 40-foot containers along the Ijora-Olopa and Mile 2 axis.

Examination revealed seven Mitsubishi Canters, five Toyota Hiace buses, and three mini shuttle buses, all dismantled with parts intact, apparently to evade customs duties.

Other items included used bicycles, 312 bales of printed wax, 23 bales of used clothing, 42 used gas cylinders, 30 used flat-screen televisions, 65 tabletop cookers, and 31 used split air conditioners.

The importation of these items violates Schedule 4 of the Common External Tariff.

On May 19, 2025, at around 3:00 a.m., another patrol team intercepted a Volvo truck carrying 1,263 used tyres and other goods, resulting in one arrest.

Later that day, at approximately 11:00 p.m., officers on routine patrol along the Shagamu/Ijebu-Ode expressway in Ogun State stopped a truck with registration number T24623LA suspected of carrying uncustomed goods including bulletproof vests. Further investigation revealed packages of Tramadol.

Through intelligence-driven operations, the NCS team on Ijebu-Ode patrol arrested an empty Mercedes Benz truck, which upon inspection was found to have Cannabis Sativa concealed in its compartments. One suspect was arrested.

Comptroller Shuaibu noted that ongoing intensified surveillance around border areas in the Southwest has led to multiple seizures of rice, Cannabis Sativa, used cars, and other goods at various hotspots.

He assured the public that the Nigeria Customs Service remains vigilant and committed to its responsibilities despite challenges and efforts to undermine its officers, many of whom have sacrificed greatly in service to the nation.

“As criminals become more desperate, the Federal Operations Unit Zone ‘A’ will sustain a strong defense against these illicit activities,” he said.

The Nigeria Customs Service will continue to implement sustainable programs aimed at growing the economy, increasing government revenue, and promoting legitimate trade.

Share