Customs Seizes N1.19bn Vehicles, Expired Drugs, Rice In S’West

The Nigeria Customs Service (NCS), Federal Operations Unit (FOU), Zone A, Lagos, has intercepted contraband goods valued at ₦1.19 billion in the South West region of the country.

The seizures include 5,015 bags of 50kg foreign rice, 15 exotic used vehicles, expired drugs, and 11,500 litres of Premium Motor Spirit (PMS), among other items.

Controller of the Unit, Comptroller Mohammed Shuaibu, disclosed this on Tuesday, stating that the interceptions were made in Ogun, Oyo, Ondo, and Lagos States. He added that four suspected smugglers were arrested in connection with the seizures and would be handed over to relevant authorities for further investigation and prosecution.

Shuaibu explained that the unit intensified its anti-smuggling operations through intelligence-driven strategies aimed at curbing illicit trade, safeguarding revenue, and protecting consumers from harmful products.

“The unit leveraged advanced surveillance and intelligence-sharing frameworks across the South West, resulting in 125 successful interceptions within a six-week period,” he said.

The seized items include: 5,015 bags of 50kg foreign rice (equivalent to 8 trailer loads), 15 used (Tokunbo) vehicles, 640 parcels of Cannabis Sativa weighing 431.8kg, 460 jerrycans of PMS (about 11,500 litres), 143 bales of used clothing, 2 jumbo sacks of used shoes, and 1 sack of used clothing, 390 bottles of Codeine, 310 foreign-branded drugs, and 19 cards of Tramadol, 210 pieces of used tyres, One 20-foot container containing 752 cartons of Calcium Lactate, intercepted for false declaration.

Shuaibu noted that the seized Cannabis Sativa and pharmaceuticals would be handed over to the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) and the National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC), respectively.

He reiterated that the 2016 Federal Government policy banning the importation of foreign parboiled rice through land borders remains in force, warning that those who continue to flout the law will face stiff consequences.

“Our men will continue to inflict heavy losses on these unpatriotic individuals who undermine government policies,” he warned.

The comptroller stressed that the seizures underscored the operational capability of the unit and its commitment to confronting economic saboteurs who threaten national security.

Additionally, between September 1 and October 7, 2025, the unit recovered ₦39.27 million through demand notices and enforcement against under-valuations.