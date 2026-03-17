Customs Seizes Illicit Goods Worth N1.4bn In Ogun

The Nigeria Customs Service (NCS), Ogun Area 1 Command, Idiroko, said it seized illicit goods with a total Duty Paid Value (DPV) of N1,350,751,000 from various locations in the state from January till date. The Area Comptroller, Mr Olu- kayode Afeni, made the disclosure during a news conference yesterday in Idiroko.

Afeni said that the command had sustained its momentum and recorded remarkable achievements within a short period through intelligence-driven operations, resilience, and unwavering commitment of gallant officers.

According to him, the seizure made by the command include 1,204 bags of foreign parboiled rice (equivalent to two trailers load of rice) and 2,547 parcels of cannabis sativa of different sizes.

The area comptroller said further that it also seized 545 kegs of premium motor spirit (13,625 litres), 36 cartons of bardinet syrup and eight packs of perfumed oil.

Other seizures, he added, included 13 pieces of used tyres, 50 bags of imported sugar, eight bales of second-hand clothing and 15 sacks of used clothing. Afeni added that five sacks of used ladies hand bags, two sacks of used footwear, two used vehicles and two pieces of antiquities were also seized.

“However, the above seizures are an indication of a strong mes- sage to those who are not willing to embrace legitimate business.

“The command will continue to exercise its statutory responsibili- ties in the interest of the country’s overall socio-economic prosperity. “Also, we remain steadfast in protecting our national economy and providing security against those who choose to defy the law,” he said.