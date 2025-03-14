Customs Seizes 916 Kegs Of PMS In Adamawa

Share

The Operation Whirlwind of the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) has intercepted 916 kegs of Premium Motor Spirit (PMS), otherwise known as petrol or fuel in Maiha, Mubi, Gurin and Belel Communities in Adamawa State.

The National Coordinator Operation Whirlwind, Husseini Ejibunu, disclosed this on Friday during a press briefing in Yola, Adamawa State capital.

Ejibunu explained that the relentless efforts of Operation Whirlwind to combat smuggling of PMS and protect Nigeria’s economic interest have once again yielded significant results.

He said earlier in March, “Our officers and men intercepted and seized 916 jerry cans of PMS, containing 25 litres each, yielding a volume of 22,900 litres at the mentioned flashpoints.”

According to him, the operation was intelligence-driven and executed with precision, reflecting the unwavering commitment of the Nigeria Customs Service in safeguarding the nation’s resources and ensure compliance with the law.

The seized items, with an estimated Duty Paid Value (DPV) of #22,900,000, were being transported through unauthorized routes, intended for illicit trade that undermines the economy and security of the Nation.

The National Coordinator of Operation Whirlwind, however, noted that the smuggling of PMS remains a significant challenge, driven by economic disparities and the lure of quick profits.

He assured that the Nigeria Customs Service is resolute in its mission to dismantle smuggling networks and bring economic saboteurs to justice.

While urging the public to remain vigilant and report any suspicious activities to the nearest Customs office for necessary actions, he commended the officers and men of the Operation Whirlwind for their bravery, vigilance and professionalism.

The Nigeria Customs Service, the ACG emphasized, will continue to adapt and innovate in its fight against smuggling, leveraging technology, intelligence and collaboration to stay ahead of criminal elements.

