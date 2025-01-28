Customs Seizes 76 Animal Products Valued At N5.93bn –Adeniyi

Share

The Nigeria Customs Service has effected 76 seizures of animal/ wildlife products and illegal timber trade valued at N5.93 billion. Comptroller-General of the Nigeria Customs Service, Mr. Wale Adeniyi, confirmed the updates on Monday in Abuja.

The Service, he added, intensified its response to evolving narcotics related threats that resulted in 105 seizures of narcotics and illicit drugs in 2024.

Adeniyi spoke at the celebration of International Customs’ Day with the theme: “Customs delivering on its commitment to efficiency, security and prosperity”. He said the choice of this year’s theme perfectly encapsulated the foundational mandates of the NCS.

“These core responsibilities – facilitating legitimate trade, securing our national borders, and fostering economic growth – form the bedrock of our operations.

Our strategic approach harmoniously balances trade facilitation with robust security measures, directly contributing to Nigeria’s economic advancement.

“The Service’s unprecedented achievement of N6.1 trillion in revenue collection, coupled with significant security interventions, exemplifies our practical commitment to these mandates.”

In pursuit of the Service operational efficiency, Adeniyi said the organisation recorded significant strides in modernising its processes and procedures. According to him, “our commitment to efficiency is evidenced by several key achievements over the years.

Notably, the successful implementation of the advanced ruling system, providing binding decisions on classification and valuation before shipment arrival, thereby reducing clearance delays and disputes, is one of the resent reference to our efforts to deliver efficiency.

