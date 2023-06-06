Customs Seizes 6,900 Bags Of Smuggled Rice In Ogun

The Ogun State Command of the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) on Tuesday said its operatives confiscated no fewer than 6,924 bags of smuggled foreign parboiled rice, summing up to 11 trailer loads between April and May 2023.

The Command also intercepted and seized two brand new 2022 model Toyota Hiace buses, with chassis numbers JTHN9CPOP6018610 and JTGHN9CP7P6019835, while they were being smuggled into Nigeria through a bush path between Sawonjo and Imasayi communities in Yewa North Local Government Area of Ogun State.

Likewise, three foreign, used luxury buses smuggled into the country through the Ohumbe border were seized on May 15, 2023.

Bamidele Makinde, the controller of the Ogun 1 Area command, announced this while addressing newsmen at the NCS office in Abeokuta, the state capital.

According to him, the command generated N34,174,105 within the period under review, which he said was 69% higher than the N10,615,618 generated in the corresponding period in 2022.

He added that the command engaged in trade facilitation during the period by working with compliant traders and deliberating on how their business activities could be further enhanced “through our trade facilitation mechanism.”

He said recommendations and suggestions made during the engagements would be implemented, hoping that “this will lead to an increase in export trade, which would, in turn, contribute to increasing our revenue and national GDP.”

The customs boss listed other seizures recorded to include kegs of petrol, used tyres, cannabis and other prohibited items.

He put the total Duty Payable Value (DPV) of the seizures made in the two months at N335,855,989.

He appreciated sister security agencies’ cooperation, stating that “we have been able to achieve a great deal with their cooperation and teamwork.”