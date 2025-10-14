Customs Seizes 49,500 Litres Of Petrol In Lagos, Ogun

The Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) through Operation Whirlwind has intercepted 1,980 jerricans of Premium Motor Spirit (PMS), totaling 49,500 litres, along the Lagos–Ogun axis.

The service disclosed that the seizure aimed to prevent further diversion of national resources and protect public safety. Adeola Ade Plc Filling Station along Owode-Apa Road in Badagry, Lagos State, was also sealed following reports that workers at the station were filling plastic kegs with petrol intended for illegal cross-border transport. A suspect, Adeola Ismail, was apprehended by Customs operatives.

The operation formed part of a week-long sting conducted by Operation Whirlwind, a Customs task force in Zone ‘A’, which also seized seven vehicles used in the illegal activities, with a Duty Paid Value (DPV) of ₦80,452,000.

Assistant Comptroller General Kola Oladeji, National Coordinator of Operation Whirlwind, explained that the seizures occurred over the past seven weeks following sustained surveillance and intelligence gathering. He added that the prohibited items were discovered at several flashpoints, including Badagry, Lagos, and Ajilete, Ijoun, Ilaro, Owode Idiroko, Eree, Ado-Odo, and Obada Imeko in Ogun State.

Oladeji stated that the illegal products were carefully concealed and intended for illicit export to the Republic of Benin before Customs officers intercepted them. He noted that subsequent investigations revealed serious infractions at Adeola Ade Plc Filling Station, including improper handling, storage, and potential illegal sales of PMS.

In line with regulatory procedures, the filling station was immediately sealed to prevent further diversion of national resources and safeguard public safety.

The operation forms part of the task force’s broader mandate to tackle economic sabotage in the downstream oil sector and ensure that petroleum products remain available and affordable to Nigerians.