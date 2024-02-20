Customs Seizes 4 Trucks Of Food Stuff In Kano

As part of its efforts to combat smuggling, the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS), Kano Area Command has apprehended four trucks carrying food products in the state.

Announcing the development in a statement issued by the Service’s spokesman, Saidu Nuradeen, on Tuesday said Service officers intercepted cars transporting a substantial number of food goods destined for illegal export along the Hadejia-Taura-Ringim axis of Jigawa.

Nuradeen listed 1,505 cartons of large and small-sized dried fish, 17 bags of local rice, and two bags of beans.

According to him, the seizure highlights the Service’s relentless efforts to enforce the border closure policy, which is intended to protect the nation’s economy and ensure food security.

“Smuggling undermines legitimate trade channels, poses risks to public health and deprives the government of much-needed revenue.

“The NCS reiterates its unwavering commitment to combat smuggling activities across all entry points into the country,” he said.

Nuradeen urged the people to offer genuine information so that it could combat smuggling. He also reaffirmed his commitment to combating illegal activities in order to preserve local industry and improve food security.

Meanwhile, IQ Ibudu, the Zonal Coordinator for Zone B and Assistant Comptroller General of Customs, urged the Maigatari border community to remain cautious and follow the ECOWAS guidelines regarding the land border closure.

She stated that the government has taken proactive steps to solve the country’s social and economic concerns.