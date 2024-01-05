Customs Seizes 37 Bales, 4 Rolls Of Police Uniforms in Kaduna

The Federal Operations Unit Zone B of the Nigerian Customs has intercepted a container truck with 37 bales and 4 rolls of police uniforms. The comptroller of the zone, Chedi Wada, said this yesterday in Kaduna when he briefed journalists on its seizures within November and December 31, 2023.

He said within the period under review, 71 seizures of 12 different items were made at various locations in the zone, which were of grave implications to the health and safety of Nigerians. Wada said the unit arrested a container truck based on credible intelligence along Lokoja-Abuja Expressway.

It was suspected to be conveying prohibited items and four suspects were arrested in connection with the seizure. According to him, the seizures made during the period were in fulfilment of the unit’s pledge to ensure full compliance with the Federal Government’s directives on the closure of all land borders with the Niger Republic.