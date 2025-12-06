Customs Seizes 25.5kg Of Cocaine, Brazilian Detains Vessel At Port

The Nigeria Customs Service (NCS), Apapa Command, has impounded cocaine weighing 25.5kg from onboard a Brazilian ship, MV San Anthonio, currently detained at Lagos Port.

The illicit drug, packaged in 24 parcels/slabs, was hidden in five bags found aboard the ship during customs intelligence-led checks that resulted in the detention of the ship.

The command’s Area Controller, Comptroller Emmanuel Oshoba, who lauded the discovery while describing it as a fallout of the robust synergy between the NCS and the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA), also disclosed that the vessel that ferried the cocaine has been detained.

According to him, customs intelligence discovered that upon her departure from Brazil, which is the ship’s country of origin, she had called at ports in Honduras, Guatemala and other places suspected to be hubs for illicit drug trade.

Oshoba reiterated the NCS resolve in ensuring only legitimate trade thrives in the port of Apapa in Lagos, following a zero-compromise directive by the Comptroller General of Customs, Bashir Adewale Adeniyi.

He said: “What has happened today is the outcome of profiling and intelligence-led operations by the NCS and NDLEA. Our resolve to prevent unlawful trade is refreshed daily following the directives of the CGC.

”This seizure and detention of the ship should send a strong message of warning that should resonate in the camp of perpetrators of unlawful trade within our port system. Customs is strengthening its synergy with all sister government agencies, and no criminal or group of lawless persons can beat us here.

”As we approach the Yuletide season, we will not sacrifice national security and economy on the altar of trade facilitation. All consignments exiting this port into our markets or warehouses must be duly examined with the contents ascertained to be what was declared.”