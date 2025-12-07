Customs Seizes 25.5kg Cocaine On Brazilian Vessel, Hands Over Ship To NDLEA

I n one of the year’s most significant antidrug operations at the nation’s seaports, the Apapa Command of the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) has intercepted 25.5 kilogrammes of cocaine concealed aboard a Brazilian vessel, MV San Anthonio, leading to the detention of the ship and the transfer of the narcotics to the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA).

The illicit substance, neatly arranged in 24 parcels hidden inside five bags, was discovered during an intelligence-led search conducted by Customs operatives shortly after the vessel berthed at Lagos Port Complex, Apapa.

Customs Area Controller for Apapa Command, Comptroller Emmanuel Oshoba, described the discovery as a direct outcome of strengthened intelligence sharing between the NCS and the NDLEA.

He said the ship’s movement history raised red flags for Customs investigators. According to Oshoba, MV San Anthonio departed Brazil, its port of origin and made stopovers in Honduras, Guatemala and other locations already identified by global security agencies as hotspots for transnational narcotics operations.

“Our intelligence revealed suspicious patterns in the vessel’s voyage and cargo profile. What has happened today is the outcome of meticulous profiling and the robust synergy between Customs and the NDLEA,” the Controller said.

He emphasised that the operation aligns with the zero-compromise directive issued by the Comptroller General of Customs, Bashir Adewale Adeniyi, who has repeatedly charged commands to prioritise national security above all other considerations.

Oshoba warned that the arrest should serve as a strong deterrent to drug syndicates seeking to exploit Nigeria’s busiest port as a transit point for illicit trade.

“This seizure and the detention of the ship should send a loud and unmistakable warning to the perpetrators of illegal trade within our port system. As we approach the Yuletide season, let it be known that we will not sacrifice national security or economic stability on the altar of trade facilitation,” he said.

He added that every consignment leaving the port during this festive period will undergo strict examination to ensure its contents correspond with declarations made to the Service.

At a brief handover ceremony inside the port, NDLEA officials led by CN Haliru Umar, Commander, Apapa Strategic Command, took custody of the cocaine and the detained vessel for further investigation and prosecution.

The Apapa Customs Public Relations Officer, CSC Isah Suleiman, confirmed that the vessel remains detained pending the conclusion of NDLEA’s investigation.