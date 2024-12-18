Customs Seizes 2179kg Pangolin Scales

Share

The Kano/Jigawa command of the Nigeria Customs Service has seized 2,179 kilograms of pangolin scales in a joint enforcement operation with the Wildlife Justice Commission (WJC).

A statement by the command’s Public Relations Officer, SC Saidu Nuruddeen, said one suspect had been arrested in Mubi,Adamawa,in connection with the matter.

Nuruddeen said the command was supported by Federal Operations Unit (FOU) Zone D and the Wildlife Justice Commission (WJC) in seizing the pangolin scales.

He said the achievement was a testament to the command’s commitment to fight all forms of crime, supporting global efforts to fight wildlife crime while protecting Nigeria’s wildlife and preserving the country’s biodiversity.

“The Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) Kano/Jigawa Command in a joint enforcement operation with the Wildlife Justice Commission (WJC) under the leadership of Comptroller Dauda Ibrahim Chana made another significant breakthrough in combating wildlife trafficking on the 5th of December 2024.

“The WJC provided actionable intelligence, supported the investigation with their expertise and followed up with the NCS enforcement operation.

Share

Please follow and like us:

Related

"