Customs Seizes 20 Pistol Pouches, 15 Bullet-Proof Jackets In Ogun

…Arrests 14 Over N462.7m Contraband

Nigeria Customs Service (NCS), Federal Operations Unit, has intercepted 15 bulletproof jackets, 15 pieces of jack knives and 20 pieces of pistol pouches concealed in a Toyota Sienna bus at Ijebu-Ode checkpoint, Ogun State. The service also said that 50 seizures were made within the last one month for non-compliance with the extant Customs laws.

The Acting Controller of the unit, Deputy Comptroller, Hussein Ejibunu, who said that the driver of the vehicle was arrested in conjunction with the seized controlled wares, noted that the importation of all forms of bulletproof materials such as vests, ballistic materials and vehicles as well as parts and accessories for all military armaments and hardware such as guns, arms and ammunition of all kinds, lethal and non-lethal re- quires an end-user certificate.

The acting controller listed the contraband as 5,642 X 50 kilogram (kg) bags of foreign parboiled rice (equivalent to 9 trailer loads); 18,925 litres (757 X 25 litres jerry cans of premium motor spirit); 49 cartons of children school shoes; 181 (87 kg) parcels of Indian Hemp; 357 kegs X 5 litres of vegetable oil; one unit of Honda Motorcycle and two used (Tokunbo) vehicles Ejibunu added that 13 suspects were arrested in connection with some of the seizures, saying that they were at different stages of investigations and prosecution.

He said: “An end-user certificate is applied to and issued by the office of the National Security Adviser which loses its validity after one year from the issuance date. Hence, anyone importing a controlled item must do so within the validity period of the end-user certificate. “This success story will not be complete without my expression of gratitude to the Ag. Comptroller-General of Customs, Bashir Adewale Adeniyi MFR, whose maiden working visit to the Unit was a morale booster.

I also use this medium to thank him and members of the management team for stoking our logistics for more gainful performance. “The total Duty Paid Value (DPV) of the seized goods stood at four hundred and sixty-two million, seven hundred and eight thousand, eight hundred and seventy-five nai- ra (N462,708,875).