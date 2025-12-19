Customs Seizes 20 Diverted Containers Worth N769.6M

…As CG Adeneyi Warns Of Consequences

The Controller General of the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS), Bashir Adeneyi Adewale, has said they remain steadfastly committed to facilitating trade in line with the vision of the Federal Government. This is even as the Service arrested 20 Diverted Containers, valued at N769.6 million.

Speaking while displaying the seized containers, on Friday, Mr Bashir Adeneyi Adewale, hints that, during the period Q2 to Q4 2025, under the operational purview of the Kano/Jigawa Area Command, the Service made a total of twenty (20) seizures of diverted transit containers destined to various terminals across the command.

He said the aggregate Duty Paid Value (DPV) of all intercepted goods stands at N769,533,666 million Naira, “this represents a significant vindication of our enforcement capabilities and the vigilance of our personnel at critical interception points.”

Bashir notes that the breakdown of these interceptions includes vitrified Tiles. Seven (7) containers bearing TCKU 1051805, TRHU 3016674, APZU 3739903, DRYU 2928716, TLLU 2745365, TLLU 2076700, and SGCU 2450598 were intercepted along the Hadejia Road corridor.

These containers, totalling 140 pallets of ceramic glazed vitrified tiles, had been unlawfully diverted from the Kano Free Trade Zone. The aggregate DPV of these seizures is 228,578,228 million Naira.

Others, according to him, are Diesel Engine Oil. Two containers (MSKU 5998113 and MRKU 9152184) loaded with 1,188 twenty-litre drums of diesel engine oil, destined for the Kano Free Trade Zone, were intercepted at private warehouses in the Dakata Industrial Area on 15 July 2025. The DPV for this seizure totals N87.557,746 million Naira.

“Polyester Materials. Two containers (ZCSU 6770945 and TCKU 7191131) conveying polyester materials with an aggregate DPV of N77,989,910 million Naira were seized at private warehouses in Dakata. Used Clothing. One container (FCIU 9693626) carrying 308 bales of used clothing, intercepted on 20 August 2025 around the Yankaba/Hadejia Road axis near Gano bonded terminal, with a DPV of N48,418,505 million Naira.”

He added that other seized items are printed and Lace Fabrics. Four containers bearing MSMU 8237274, MSNU 9730139, TRHU 7733837, and TCNU 6884413 were intercepted en route to Dabo and MH Gano Bonded Terminals. These containers, collectively carrying 1,283 bales of fabrics and tea bags, had an aggregate DPV of N226,153,491.

Bashir explained that on 3 November 2025 of container MRSU 5961347 at the APM Terminal, Kano, yielded 24,853 cartons of Zamzam-branded bottled water in retail packs.

“This importation violated Schedule 3, Item 9 of the Common External Tariff (CET) 2022-2027, and carried a DPV of N21,455,959 million Naira.

“Medical Consumables and Lace Fabrics. On 15 July 2025, three containers (MRSU 55176001, TCNU 2769854, and MSKU 9874173) were intercepted in the Dakata Industrial Area.

These containers held 1,498 cartons of bandages, plasters and other medical consumables, alongside 648 bales of lace fabrics. The aggregate DPV totalled ¥25,203,257 million Naira. Notably, containers bearing MRSU 55176001 and TCNU 2769854, carrying medical consumables, were subsequently forfeited to the Federal Government by Judgement of the Federal High Court, Kano Division, Kano Judicial Division, on 10 December 2025.”

He said that currently, they are detaining Container MRKU 5220613, intercepted on 27 November 2025 at Kwari Market, Kano, carrying 724 bales of printed fabrics with a DPV of N75,008,284 million Naira, remains detained pending legal disposition.

While the Service arraigned one Abdulrahman Sani Adam before the Federal High Court, Kano Judicial Division, for container diversion. Upon conviction, Honourable Justice S. M. Shuaibu sentenced the offender to three (3) years’ imprisonment, with an option of a fine of N3,000,000.00.

Bashir Adeneyi said they are aware of the persistence of this menace and the sophistication of these criminal networks. The Nigeria Customs Service has accelerated the deployment of technological solutions to combat cargo diversion.

“We are pleased to inform stakeholders that the Service is currently at the final stages of rolling out a comprehensive electronic tracking system.

“These devices have already been successfully tested and validated across the South-western and North-western axis of the country, demonstrating remarkable efficacy in real-time cargo monitoring and route verification.

“The Kano/Jigawa Command had received over forty containers fitted with these tracking devices. Both officers and stakeholders have expressed satisfaction with the enhanced security and operational efficiency provided by the devices.”

He assured that, within the coming weeks, this electronic tracking infrastructure will be deployed nationwide across all transit corridors, Free Trade Zones, and bonded terminals.

“This system will provide end-to-end visibility of containerised cargo, from the point of origin at our mother ports through to final destination at designated inland terminals.

“The technology is designed to be tamper-resistant, real-time, and capable of generating alerts when containers deviate from authorised routes.

“To those who continue to engage in cargo diversion and smuggling activities in convenience with corrupt officials: let this be abundantly clear. The Nigeria Customs Service will pursue you with the full force of the law. We have the capacity, the capability, and now, increasingly, the technology to detect your activities.

“The consequences are severe: criminal prosecution, civil forfeiture of goods, substantial financial penalties, and loss of trading privileges.”