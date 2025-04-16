Customs Seizes 20 Containers Of Illicit Drugs

Share

The Nigeria Customs Service (NCS), Port Harcourt Area II Command, Rivers State, has seized 20 containers containing 158,400 bottles of Codeine, 11,690 pieces of chilly cutters, 158,400 bottles of Barcadin with Codeine Syrup (100ml each), 240 pieces of local sanitary wares, and other illicit drugs at Onne Port.

The haul also includes 271,000 bottles of Codeine Syrup (100ml each), 85,000 bottles of CSMIX with Codeine (100ml), 1,200 pieces of cock, 94 cartons of sanitary wares, and 21 cartons packed in two 40ft containers.

Additionally, 64,416 tins (400mg each) of soupy tomato paste and 16,104 tins (200mg each) of soupy tomato paste were seized from four 20ft containers.

Comptroller Mohammed Babandede, the Area Controller of the command, confirmed that a 40ft container filled with 280 bales of used clothes and two cartons of toys, as well as six 20ft containers containing 6,300 jerry cans (25 liters each) of Delicieux cooking oil, were also intercepted.

He explained: “The seized items also include two 20ft containers (GLDU3216822 & MEDU1266507) with 2,100 jerry cans of Super Gold vegetable cooking oil (25 liters each), one 40ft container (TCKU7701615) with 980,000 tablets of Tamol-X, 4.83 million capsules of Pregabalin (300mg each), and 288 cartons of WC; one 40ft container (MSMU5925355) with 320 bales of used clothes, and one 40ft container (TCKU6160305) with 360 bales of used clothing, along with two bags and one box of personal effects.”

Babandede further noted that the command generated ₦190.56 billion in revenue and exported agricultural products and solid minerals worth ₦2.35 billion in the first quarter of 2025.

He explained: “This figure marks a significant improvement compared to ₦162.71 billion generated in the same period in 2024, showing a difference of ₦27.86 billion, which represents a 17.12% increase.”

The comptroller also revealed that the command processed 1.27 million tonnes of export goods, primarily consisting of agricultural products and solid minerals.

