Customs Seizes 15 Guns, Drones, 4,841 Rounds Of Ammunition

The Nigeria Customs Service (NCS), Federal Operations Unit, Zone A (FOU A), has intercepted two industrial drones, 15 firearms, and 4,841 rounds of ammunition in separate operations in Ondo and Ogun states as part of efforts to dismantle smuggling networks in the Southwest.

Addressing journalists on Tuesday in Lagos, FOU Comptroller Mohammed Shuaibu said the seizures included 14 used JOJEF Magnum semi-automatic firearms designed in Italy and one used Mossberg pump-action shotgun manufactured in the United States, alongside the ammunition, two cartons of Danu spaghetti, two bales, and one sack of second-hand clothes.

Shuaibu revealed that one operation was carried out on August 7, 2025, when a patrol team acting on intelligence intercepted a Nissan Almera suspected of conveying prohibited items through Ilara bush paths near the Ogun border. The vehicle was abandoned by its occupants, who fled the scene.

On August 9, 2025, another patrol team stopped a Volkswagen Sprinter bus along the Akure-Ore axis in Ondo State, discovering industrial drones concealed in a wooden box. One suspect was arrested in connection with the seizure.

The drones, second-hand clothing, and spaghetti were valued at ₦377,110,800 (DPV).

“These interceptions underscore the Service’s unwavering commitment under the leadership of the Comptroller-General of Customs, Adewale Adeniyi, to disrupt the activities of non-state actors and safeguard national security,” Shuaibu stated.

He stressed that importing firearms, ammunition, or drones requires valid permits, approvals, and an End-User Certificate from the Office of the National Security Adviser (ONSA). Any breach of these regulations, he warned, would be treated as an attempt to undermine national security.

Shuaibu commended the bravery and professionalism of his officers, emphasizing the need for citizens to remain vigilant and report suspicious activities. He added that the seized arms and ammunition would be handed over to the National Centre for the Control of Small Arms and Light Weapons (NCCSALW) for investigation and possible prosecution.

“At a time when our nation faces complex security challenges, inter-agency collaboration and public cooperation are crucial to curbing smuggling and criminality,” he said.