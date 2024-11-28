Customs Seizes 11 Containers Laden With Smuggled Wood

Share

The Nigeria Customs Service (NCS), Lilypond Export Command, has intercepted 11 containers laden with smuggled timbers and unprocessed wood valued at $296,000. Comptroller Jibola Odusanya said the illegal exports were intercepted at the barge area of Apapa Port on October 11.

He said: “A total of 11 units of 20-foot containers fully laden with rough/ sawn timber have been seized. This consignment is estimated to have a market value of $295,944.

“The command on November 1, scheduled the suspected containers for a 100 per cent physical examination, and they were found to contain raw and processed timber, which contravenes Schedule 6 of the Common External Tariff.

Odusanya emphasised that the seizures would serve as a deterrent to anyone or any exporter planning to smuggle restricted items out of the country.

“Going by the provisions of Sections 148, 149, and 150 of the Nigeria Customs Service Act 2023, the detained containers are hereby being converted to seizures.”

