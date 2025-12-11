Customs Seizes 1.19 Tonnes Of Cannabis At Lagos Port

The Nigeria Customs Service (NCS), Apapa Port Command, in collaboration with the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA), has intercepted 1,187 kg (1.19 tonnes) of Canadian Loud, a high-grade cannabis, concealed inside an imported vehicle at Lagos Port.

The seizure comes just five days after the two agencies uncovered 25.5 kg of cocaine in a Brazilian-flagged vessel. Intelligence provided by the NDLEA led to the discovery of 2,374 packages of cannabis hidden in 55 bags inside a 1×20 container containing two vehicles.

During the joint examination, the agencies recovered the drugs, now in the custody of the NDLEA. Each sachet contained 500 grams of cannabis.

The Area Controller of Apapa Port Command, Comptroller Emmanuel Oshoba, commended the strong collaboration between the NCS and NDLEA and reaffirmed the service’s zero tolerance for smuggling.

He stated: “A few days ago, I declared that no consignment would leave this port unchecked. Our synergy as government agencies keeps us ahead of criminal elements. No matter the volume of trade, we will never compromise national security or the economy. While maximizing revenue collection remains a priority, our officers remain vigilant at all times.

“Let this serve as a stern warning to any trader, importer, exporter, freight forwarder, or licensed customs agent attempting to circumvent the law this Yuletide season and beyond, they will face the full wrath of the law.”

Investigations into the seizure are ongoing, and authorities have assured that the perpetrators will be brought to justice.