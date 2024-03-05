Customs Seized N700m Worth Of Cannabis Sativa, Hands Over To NDLEA

The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) has received 120 bags containing 10,551 loaves of cannabis sativa from the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) Western Marine Command.

This was contained in a statement issued by the Customs Area Controller, Odaudu Salefu on Monday while briefing reporters at the command.

According to him, the seizure has a Duty Paid Value (DPV), of N704.5 million, noting that the Customs will collaborate with NDLEA to achieve the arrest of the individuals who were still at large.

Salefu, however, claimed that the seizure was the result of the command’s extensive intelligence network.

“The 120 bags handed over today were seized in 3 different operations at Jegemo Island opposite Iworo Ajido Waterfront and Asipa Beach along the Seme border on the 29th November 2023, 2nd December 2023, and 19th January 2024,’’ he said.

Comptroller Salefu urged all Nigerians to abstain from illicit and illegal cross-border trade practices as they are detrimental to the country’s overall economy, health, and welfare.

He reiterated the Command’s commitment to protecting the country’s economic interests by collaborating with sister agencies when needed.