Customs Seeks Border Community Intel To Curb Smuggling

The Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) has called on residents of border communities to provide credible intelligence to aid its fight against smuggling and other cross-border crimes.

The Area Comptroller of Ogun 1 Area Command, Godwin Otunla, made the appeal on Monday in Idiroko, Ogun State.

Otunla emphasized that tackling smuggling was a collective responsibility, urging border communities to collaborate more closely with Customs operatives to curb illegal trade.

“The Ogun 1 Area Command will continue to build on collaboration, intelligence sharing, and innovation against smugglers,” he said. “However, I want to sound a clear warning to smugglers and their collaborators to refrain from all illegal businesses because the command will not relent in the fight against smuggling. We remain vigilant, resolute, and unyielding. No matter the sophistication of your tricks, our personnel will continue to thwart your antics and bring the full weight of the law against you.”

The comptroller also commended the cooperation of sister security agencies in ongoing anti-smuggling efforts, assuring that the command remains committed to safeguarding Nigeria’s borders, improving revenue generation, and protecting local industries.

Otunla’s remarks come as the NCS intensifies border surveillance in Ogun State, a region notorious for cross-border smuggling of rice, vehicles, fuel, and other contraband.