Customs Seals Three Bonded Terminals Over Smuggling, Duty Evasion

The Nigeria Customs Service (NCS), Apapa Command, has sealed three bonded terminals for infractions including duty evasion, smuggling, and other sharp practices.

Speaking on Thursday, the Area Controller, Comptroller Babatunde Olomu, disclosed that between January and June 2025, the command intercepted 27 containers laden with contraband goods valued at N9.26 billion.

Olomu explained that the move to shut down the terminals is part of intensified efforts to enforce compliance within Nigeria’s busiest seaport corridor. According to him, one of the sealed terminals has already been charged to court, while investigations are ongoing on the remaining two.

“As a result of our robust anti-smuggling efforts, three bonded terminals have been sealed. One is already undergoing prosecution in court, and we are currently investigating the others,” he said. “Let this serve as a warning: Apapa Port Command is under the watch of vigilant, well-trained officers who are fully equipped to detect and seize uncustomed goods and arrest those involved in illegal activities.”

Among the items seized were unregistered pharmaceuticals, codeine syrup, expired margarine, used clothing, stolen vehicles, and wildlife skins.

Olomu highlighted the serious public health risks posed by unregistered pharmaceuticals and reiterated the command’s commitment to protecting Nigerians from harmful imports. He also noted that the seizure of wild animal skins aligns with international environmental standards, particularly the Convention on International Trade in Endangered Species of Wild Fauna and Flora (CITES), to which Nigeria is a signatory.

In addition to enforcement actions, the Apapa Command generated N1.3 trillion in revenue in the first half of 2025, a major contribution to the Federation Account. Olomu described this as evidence of the command’s capacity to balance trade facilitation with strict enforcement.

He also acknowledged the critical support of other government agencies operating within the port, citing improved intelligence sharing and inter-agency coordination as key to disrupting criminal networks and bolstering national security.

Meanwhile, former Secretary of the Association of Nigerian Licensed Customs Agents (ANLCA), Babatunde Mukaila, commended the command’s leadership for fostering stronger stakeholder relationships. He praised Comptroller Olomu’s transparent and approachable leadership style, describing the engagement as unprecedented.

“Apapa Port is now the most transparent and efficient port in the country,” Mukaila said. “Honest freight forwarders can do business with confidence, knowing they will be treated fairly.”