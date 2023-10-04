Customs, Road Safety sign MoU On Vehicle Data Sharing To Curb Smuggling

The Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) and Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) have signed Memorandum Of Understanding (MoU) on automated data sharing of vehicle registration to halt vehicles smuggling into the country.

While Ag. Comptroller-General of Customs, Bashir Adewale Adeniyi signed on behalf of the Service,Corps Marshal Dauda Ali, signed for the Federal Road Safety Corps at an event hosted at FRSC Headquarters building in Abuja, statement issued by Customs Service said.

Adeniyi said collaboration between Customs and FRSC will foster unity between the two agencies and help prevent revenue leakages, “The MoU would lead to seamless collaboration, operational efficiency, enhanced compliance, and innovative problem-solving.”

Other areas pointed out by the CGC in his remark , include resource optimization, road safety, revenue generation, and other essential aspects of vehicle documentation.

In his response, Corps Marshal Dauda Ali Biyu commended the Ag. Comptroller-General of Customs for his dedication towards the signing of the MoU. He assured the Ag. CGC of his commitment to partnering with the Customs Service to combat smuggling, revenue leakages, theft, and other social crimes.

He further expressed interest in data sharing and emphasized the positive outcomes expected from this collaboration.

To solidify their commitment to cooperation, the Corps Marshal also appointed the Ag. CGC, Bashir Adewale Adeniyi MFR, as a Special Marshal of the Federal Road Safety Corps.